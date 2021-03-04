Earlier today, NJPW held its 49th Anniversary Show with Kota Ibushi defeating El Desperado to retain his IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. As noted, NJPW is going to unify the two titles into one IWGP World Heavyweight Championship going forward.

The opening round of the New Japan Cup also began with Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb each moving forward. Below are the full results:

* Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, Gabriel Kidd, and Master Wato defeated Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI

* EVIL, Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori (with Gedo and Dick Togo) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and SHO defeated SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI

* Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima (New Japan Cup Match)

* Great-O-Khan defeated Tetsuya Naito via Referee Stoppage (New Japan Cup Match)

* Kota Ibushi (c) defeated El Desperado (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

NJPW also announced Wrestle Grand Slam, which will happen over two nights on May 15 and May 29.

The first takes place at Yokohoma Stadium, an outdoor baseball stadium, similar to what they did last year with Summer Struggle in Jingu. The second show happens at the Tokyo Dome.