NJPW announced the full card for Sakura Genesis on April 4 (4 am ET, streaming on NJPW World). The big main event features IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi defending against Will Ospreay.

Ospreay won this year’s New Japan Cup, defeating Shingo Takagi in the finals, to get his shot against Ibushi.

YOH of Roppongi 3K also makes his return to the ring after being out of action since last July with a torn ACL. He and his tag partner, SHO, get a crack at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado.

Below is the full lineup:

* DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi vs. Jado, Tango Loa, and Tama Tonga

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, Yurijo Takahashi, KENTA, and EVIL

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and a mystery partner

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO and YOH (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)