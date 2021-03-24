Former WWE star Orlando Colon, f.k.a. as Epico, appeared on Dr. Chris Featherstone’s UnSKripted podcast. As transcribed by Sportskeeda, Colon revealed he had spoken to Andrade, the former WWE star who was released this past Sunday.

“I’m happy for him,” said Colon. “He’s put in his time there, he’s put in his time outside of WWE, deserved a better spot and now doing his own thing. Nobody can cut his wings off and he can fly high and do what he knows to do best.

“Right now he’s one of the best in the world, second to none. On top of that he’s one of my good friends. I was just talking to him today, cracking some jokes and just talking about his future. And the future looks bright for him.”

Colon revealed some more information that Andrade gave him regarding his last few weeks in WWE. He admitted that Andrade was frustrated about not being used by the company.

“I’ve been talking to him. I saw him in Orlando two weeks ago,” Colon revealed. “And he was like ‘they’re not doing anything with me. It’s not a matter of the money but me following my dreams. I hate sitting at catering every week.

“‘It’s pretty toxic when you look at it that way. You’ve got the best performers in the world over there. Just look at the locker room.”‘

You can view the full interview below: