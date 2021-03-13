On last night’s SmackDown, it was made official that Edge will face Jey Uso to determine who will be the special enforcer for Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship match at Fastlane next Sunday. Since this will be the first time in 11 years that the “Rated R Superstar” will wrestle under the blue brand banner, the Special Counsel to Reigns, Paul Heyman, had a mouthful about this scheduled matchup on Talking SmackDown this week.

“Where do I even begin on this?” Paul Heyman stated with frustration. “How many challengers can there be for the Universal Championship during WrestleMania season? There’s Edge. You’d think with a surgically repaired neck would learn not to piss off your ‘Tribal Chief’ because that’s what Edge has done. And it’s not healthy for Edge.”

Heyman also blasted Edge’s longtime friend and former tag partner, Christian, for running away from WWE and heading over to their biggest rival, AEW. He says that the “Captain of Charisma” was too afraid to face Reigns down the road and advises Edge to runaway as well.

“Let’s think about this,” Heyman began. “Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get into your head. What did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him. How many of your ‘Christians’ need to convert before you realize it’s not smart to piss off Roman Reigns? You, Edge, have pissed off Roman Reigns.

“You want to be the special enforcer? You want to involve yourself in Roman Reigns match against Daniel Bryan? Why? Because you know it’s an easier fight with Daniel Bryan than it is against Roman Reigns, who is untouchable, who is unbeatable, who is the reigning, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion and the main event of WrestleMania …There’s only one opinion that matters. It’s not the Chairman of the Board or his child or anybody else. He’s the ‘Head of the Table,’ the end all be all, Roman Reigns.”

You can watch Paul Heyman's segment on the WWE Network.