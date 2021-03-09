The war of words between veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton and rapper Soulja Boy continued today.

As noted after RAW, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus tweeted graphic photos of the welts on their bodies from the No DQ match they had on RAW. Orton tweeted those photos to Soulja Boy, who had a back & forth with Orton and other wrestlers earlier this month after saying WWE was “fake” in a separate tweet.

“Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks,” Orton wrote to Soulja Boy with the photos of McIntyre and Sheamus.

The rapper responded and doubled down on the “f-bomb” comments.

“Yeah that s--t is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think s--t sweet huh [thinking face emoji],” he wrote.

Orton has not responded as of this writing but the rapper kept taunting him with tweets. He then posted screenshots of their “Celebrity Net Worth” pages, which show the rapper worth $30 million and Orton worth $11 million. It should be noted that these net worth websites are often incorrect.

Soulja then wrote, “I can’t argue with a man that wears leather thongs [facepalming emoji] [man shrugging emoji] [rolling on the floor laughing]”

Soulja Boy’s friend Bow Wow seems serious about getting into a WWE ring as he’s about to start training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and Bad Bunny is the WWE 24/7 Champion and has been training regularly, but it looks like Soulja Boy is in it just for the trolling on social media.

You can see their latest tweets below:

