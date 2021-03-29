As noted, rapper Soulja Boy called Randy Orton a “p—y” over the weekend and said that WWE is scared to bring him on a show.
Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday.
“My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.”
Soulja Boy and Orton have been feuding on Twitter for nearly a month.
See below for the tweets:
My dick taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f--king infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard. https://t.co/CQUn6WHpGa
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 29, 2021
WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap 🧢 use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the s--t out dude live.
— Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021
Randy Orton & Soulja Boy been beefing for a whole month 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vbTDNoa1hK
— . (@IovelsX) March 29, 2021
Randy Orton whenever anyone comes after him on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/Nb8sOKcEtA
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 29, 2021