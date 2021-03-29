As noted, rapper Soulja Boy called Randy Orton a “p—y” over the weekend and said that WWE is scared to bring him on a show.

Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday.

“My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.”

Soulja Boy and Orton have been feuding on Twitter for nearly a month.

See below for the tweets:

My dick taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f--king infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard. https://t.co/CQUn6WHpGa — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 29, 2021

WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap 🧢 use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the s--t out dude live. — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021

Randy Orton & Soulja Boy been beefing for a whole month 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vbTDNoa1hK — . (@IovelsX) March 29, 2021