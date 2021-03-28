Earlier this month rapper Soulja Boy tweeted out, “Rap game faker than WWE,” which drew the ire of Randy Orton and Retribution’s T-BAR. You can read all the back and forth here.

About a week later, Orton tweeted at Soulja Boy photos of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ battle wounds after a physical No DQ Match.

“Fake. Right @souljaboy?” Orton wrote.” Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass, so whose cuttin those checks.”

“Yeah that s*** is fake homeboy,” Soulja Boy responded. “And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like you’re the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking, set it up so I can slide on you for the gang, you think s*** sweet, huh [thinking face emoji].”

Earlier today, the rapper continued to call out Orton and says WWE is too scared to bring him on a show.

“WWE scared of me. And Randy [Orton] p***y. They big cap [blue hat emoji] use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there, I’ll slap the s*** out dude live. You a b****, @RandyOrton, and I mean that one-hundred percent, p***y.”

As of this writing, Orton has yet to respond.

WWE scared of me. And Randy organ pussy. They big cap 🧢 use somebody else name for ratings. I knew they was too fake to have me there I’ll slap the s--t out dude live. — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 28, 2021