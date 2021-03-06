On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Sebastian Flair sat down and chatted with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. He discussed life as Ric Flair’s stepson as well as his new debut single “How’ve You Been”. Hausman asked Sebastian what his future goals in music are.

“[It] would be great to put out an album,” Sebastian admitted. “When I was actually working on ‘How’ve You Been’, the song was originally going to come out earlier than it already did, but I realized that things happened. I’ll hear the song.

“Let me put it this way, when I write the song, it’s very different between the actual words and lyrics vs. what it actually ends up being. So there’s stuff in the process that I have never even thought of or would ever think of unless we’re in that process, going in and doing all this stuff. And so with that said, to get in there and start working on an album would be amazing.

“You got to pay for studio time and all this stuff. So when we went in the first day, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see, we’re paying for all this time. We got to be able to knock out this many number of songs.’ We only finished the first song that day. I’m actually taking the semester off at Auburn because of COVID and everything.”

Hausman asked Sebastian what working in a studio was like. He said it was fun and described the creative process in the studio.

“It’s just such a fun experience,” Sebastian expressed. “I just love doing it so much. You go in with one idea of what you want to do and you come out with 50, and that’s the dilemma right? You got to narrow it down to just a specific thing.

“Even with ‘How’ve you been’, there were a couple different ideas of final products that I was like, ‘Okay, I really dig these, but I can’t decide which one is better.’ So we just sent it around to a couple people that I trust their opinion, and that’s how we ended up with the final final product.”

Ric Flair has a strong influence in not only the wrestling industry but also in the hip hop industry. Sebastian admitted that there is pressure to try to live up to the Flair name in the music industry.

“When Ric Flair’s your stepdad, you always feel pressured to match up and try to be like him,” Sebastian admitted. “He’s so great honestly. I do strive to kind of reach to that level and reach those heights and all that. So there’s definitely pressure for sure.”

Hausman joked about the recent storyline Ric and Charlotte that seemingly ended after Lacey Evans revealed that she was pregnant.

“Well, I won’t say much about that except it’s definitely an interesting watch,” Sebastian said. “Family drama is always fun to watch, that’s why they have all these reality TV shows.”

Sebastian was asked if a music video is part of his goal as well. He noted that some parts of the process just fall in line as you as go along.

“Yeah, I definitely do for sure. It’s always something on my mind, and it’s, again, part of the process,” Sebastian noted. “I feel like it’s a go-with-the-flow type thing where these things just kind of fall into place, and you’re just working towards a specific goal, getting the song done, getting it finished. Then from there, what’s next? Okay, let’s get it out there. Let’s promote it, and then let’s do a music video. Keeping up with the social media.

“These things just kind of fall in line. It’s fun in that sense. The path, I feel like, to being a musician, an artist like this, I remember when I was younger, it was like, I don’t know how I would ever get started doing this. I don’t know what to do when I’m doing this, but once you actually are starting to do it, you gotta get your hands dirty. It kind of just unfolds this hidden road that you got to take, and it’s really fun in that sense.”

Hausman pointed out that starting out as a musician during the pandemic isn’t the most ideal situation. Sebastian agreed and said that he’s ready to go out there right away once it is safe to do so.

“That is very annoying, not gonna lie,” Sebastian admitted. “That is very annoying in the sense of being an artist and wanting to get out and perform in front of people, but also, I love going to shows. And I can’t even go see my favorite artist either. Especially, like you were saying, starting out in this time period is very unique. I had it explained to me this way that everything right now the focus is all on digital.

“You can’t go out and see everybody, you can’t go to these live shows. It’s trying to make sure that all the digital work is being kept up with. I definitely feel like I’m not at that point yet where if I was performing live I’d be like, ‘okay, I’m here.’ I’m doing what I want to be doing. So there’s kind of a handicap because of COVID. Right out of the gate, I’m just going to kick it off for sure. I can’t wait.”

Sebastian’s debut single “How’ve You Been” is now available to stream via Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. You can find the full audio and video from Sebastian’s interview via the embedded players below.