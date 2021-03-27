WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on Fox 5’s Good Day DC program to promote WrestleMania 37. The former WWE champion was asked about the meaning behind his “embrace the vision” catchphrase, answering it in character.

“It’s me helping SmackDown be the absolute best it can be. It’s as simple as that,” Rollins said. “I’ve been in this industry for a very long time. Everyone knows what I’m capable of. With me handling things, being at the helm, being an elite, SmackDown can revolutionize pro wrestling. It can revolutionize television, revolutionize entertainment.”

Rollins was then asked how he had been able to sustain his career, from his days with The Shield till now. For Rollins the answer is simple.

“Well I’m very good,” Rollins said. “When you’re good at your job, you get to have your job. And you get to do it at a high profile level. That’s where I’ve been for the majority of my career, which is why I’ve been able to sustain.

“Now there’s a lot of good fortunate that comes with that when it comes to not being injured, being healthy. At the same time I’ve worked, day in and day out, to be excellent at my job. To be in a position where I can ask people to ’embrace the vision.'”

Later, Rollins spoke about becoming a father and the adjustment he has to make from being a WWE Superstar to a dad. Rollins and his wife, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, welcomed their first child in December of 2020.

“The husband part is easy,” Rollins responded. “I’m married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. So that part’s easy. The dad part’s been the learning curve. That’s a whole new skill set; I never changed a diaper before having this baby. Just little things like that.

“I think the biggest thing is you go from living this life as a top tier WWE Superstar — where really it’s all about you. To now you’re in the backseat; you are not the most important part of your life.

“And so to change everything around is really humbling, but it’s also a cool experience to see it from this perspective and see what life can be when you matter to somebody else. It’s really an awesome experience.”

Rollins is scheduled to wrestle Cesaro during Night One of Wrestlemania 37 on April 10.

You can check out the full interview in the video below.

