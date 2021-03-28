John Cena appeared on the NBA on TNT Post-Game Show to help promote his appearances on Wipeout and The Suicide Squad. Cena was dressed as The Peacemaker because he’s currently filming a spin-off film in Vancouver.

Shaq was on the panel and his first question to Cena was if he caught his match in AEW earlier this month, and if the WWE Superstar had any critiques for him. Shaq and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in his debut.

“I had my first wrestling match a couple weeks ago — did you see it?” Shaq asked. “And I would like to get your criticism of what I should have did better.”

Being a WWE star, Cena strayed far away from addressing AEW and simply asked the NBA Hall of Famer a question in return.

“Big Shaq, I’ve been sequester in a bunker here in Vancouver as they are really keeping the lock down to us,” Cena responded. “Now, I had heard you made your in-ring debut. I’m going to answer your question with a question. How did you feel about it? When it was all over, how did you feel about your performance?”

Ultimately, Shaq said he wanted to represent the wrestlers in a positive way, and felt he did “pretty good.”

You can see the full interview in the video below. You can also check out Cena in the new Suicide Squad trailer here.

