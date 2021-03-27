The Foundation’s Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring at tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show. Titus locked in a full nelson submission on Bestia to get the victory for his team.

Williams is now a double champion as he also won the World TV Championship earlier tonight.

Ring replaced Dragon Lee, who was pulled from the PPV due to needing surgery for a ruptured eardrum.

