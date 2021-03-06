AEW President and CEO Tony Khan joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. It was announced that AEW Revolution quickly sold out, but the number of seats were not announced. Khan confirmed the official attendance for the pay-per-view.

“We’re gonna have the biggest crowd we’ve done yet because we’ve found some new seats. We’ve reconfigured a little bit,” Khan said. “We still are running just over 25% capacity, under 30% capacity, and we’re gonna have over 1,300 people at Daily’s Place.”

Khan also spoke on the amount of independent wrestlers that have worked on AEW Dark. He then talked more about AEW’s new one-hour show confirming that it is not a third hour of Dynamite.

“I think it’s been the spirit of the pandemic,” Khan stated. “We kept so many independent wrestlers working, and helped people stay employed, and kept feeding people during the pandemic by using tons of independent wrestlers, and changing what Dark was and building new content. And now that’s led to the genesis of Elevation, and we’ll be developing more content. It’s an extension of the Dark brand on YouTube.

“We’re going to see lots of top independent stars, and lots of the young AEW wrestlers and a lot of veterans all mixed up with each other and amongst themselves. We’re going to add another show on TNT this year, and we’ve got a lot of star power across Dynamite and another hour. I don’t want to say a third hour. It’s a third hour of television, but it’s not going to be on Wednesday. It’ll be another hour show, which is the critical thing. We don’t need to do a three hour straight show. Two hours is the perfect length for a show, and I think another one hour show is going to really punch it.

“And we’re going to get to focus on more stars because we already have a lot of stars in AEW. Each week, you don’t get see everyone, and even with another hour, you still wouldn’t necessarily see everybody constantly every week, but you’ll be able to still keep people fresh while getting all the star power, and it’ll be more great matches for the wrestling fans every week, which is the most important thing. I just want to deliver a lot of good wrestling every week, and that’s one thing Dynamite’s done since we debuted is a lot of great wrestling matches.”

Tony Khan has called himself “The Forbidden Door” on Impact Wrestling as AEW has continued their partnerships with multiple promotions. Khan talked about promotions working together and his views on it.

“We’re all fighting against the people who don’t believe in wrestling,” Khan expressed. “At the end of the day, if you love wrestling, then we’re all on the same side.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.