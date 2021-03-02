A Wrestling For Women’s Charity event was advertised earlier today, which featured AEW talents Sonny Kiss and Brian Cage, among other big names. One of the faces on the event poster was Joey Ryan, who has been away from the pro wrestling scene after he was named by multiple individuals in last year’s #SpeakingOut movement.

Ryan was released from Impact Wrestling in June of 2020 after the accusations came to light. He has since filed multiple lawsuits against his accusers, requesting damages for negligent infliction of emotional distress, for libel against him, and for compensatory damages. Earlier this month, it was reported some of these cases have been dismissed.

Fans immediately questioned Ryan’s involvement in such an event, and it was found that Bar Wrestling — Ryan’s pro wrestling promotion — was the company putting it on.

AEW President Tony Khan reacted by saying his talent wouldn’t be at the show if Ryan was there.

“If Joey Ryan is there, my people won’t be there,” Khan wrote.

After the negative backlash from fans and wrestlers alike, the event’s Twitter has since announced the entire show has been cancelled and deleted its previous tweets.

“We apologize for riling everyone up. It is clear that we’re in over our heads. We’ll say that everybody booked was fully aware of all details including going through AEW’s 3rd party booking system for talent. Rather than put talent in a tough situation, we’ve canceled the show.”

Wait if he’s behind this (is he?), then is this charity even legit? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021