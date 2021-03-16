AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone responded to AEW CEO Tony Khan’s appearance on the debut edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Taking to Twitter, Schiavone emphasized that Khan’s TV appearances are reserved for crucial circumstances.

“I know Tony Khan very well,” Schiavone wrote. “He never wants to take up TV time with an appearance, but needed to deliver a message tonight on Elevation to an out-of-control Kenny Omega. He’s never done that on Dynamite and never intends to, but tonight he was the only one that could do it.”

Khan confronted a crazed Kenny Omega on Elevation after Omega attacked and issued an impromptu match with Matt Sydal. The AEW CEO called Omega’s attack “crap” and noted that “nine days from tonight” Sydal will get a legitimate one-on-one match with the AEW World Champion on Dynamite. If Sydal wins, he will get a shot at the World Title.

Khan has only made two brief appearances on AEW Dynamite, cameoing on the December 2 “Winter is Coming” edition and presenting Brodie Lee Jr. with the TNT Title on the “Brodie Lee: Celebration of Life” tribute show.

You can see Schiavone’s tweet below, as well as Khan’s unannounced appearance:

