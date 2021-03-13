Tyson Fury made his in-ring WWE debut at Crown Jewel back in October 2019, defeating Braun Strowman via count-out. Last year, WWE planned on using the boxing champion in some of its biggest PPVs of the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all of those plans.

In an interview with Behind The Gloves, Fury said he was supposed to be at not only WrestleMania, but SummerSlam, as well. One of his likely opponents would have Drew McIntyre, who Fury said was going to fight him at a PPV in the UK. The two have already verbally sparred on social media.

“I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year,” Fury said. “I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a PPV event in the UK, but none of that happened, thanks to COVID. So, COVID has cost me SummerSlam, [WrestleMania], PPV with Drew McIntyre, the [Deontay] Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight. So, thank you, COVID.”

