WWE is closing in on the Road to WrestleMania with the approach of Fastlane this Sunday. WWE announced the full details of ticket information and other attendance information for WrestleMania that will take place over two nights like last year.

Fastlane will also be the first PPV to be broadcast on the NBCU streaming service Peacock. The WWE Network officially moved to Peacock with a select number of programming already available. Betting odds for Fastlane are up, per BetOnline.

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship is the headline for the PPV. Reigns is currently a heavy -1000 favorite meaning one would have to bet $1000 to win $100. Bryan is the underdog at +525 meaning one would bet $100 to win $525.

The other marquee title match is the Women’s Tag Team Title match with the champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax currently a -300 favorite, so one would have to bet $300 to win $100. The challengers, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair are the underdogs at +200. This would mean that a $100 would result in a $200 payout.

The third title match on the card will feature Intercontinental Champion Big E defending his title against the new look Apollo Crews. Big E is favored to be successful in his title defense at -300, and Crews is a +200 underdog to win the title.

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37, but he will face Sheamus at Fastlane before then. McIntyre is currently a sizeable -550 favorite, and Sheamus is the underdog at +325.

In a match that was announced on the go-home episode of RAW, Alexa Bliss will take on Randy Orton. Fans are unsure what to expect from this matchup, but Bliss is a small favorite at -200, and Orton is a short underdog at +150.

WWE seemingly pulled this match from the Fastlane card. However, there has not been an official announcement. If Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon do face off at Fastlane, Strowman is the favorite to win the match at only -150. McMahon is a +110 underdog to defeat Strowman.

Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (-1000) vs Daniel Bryan (+525)

Women’s Tag Team Championship

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) (-300) vs Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair (+200)

Drew McIntyre (-550) vs Sheamus (+325)

Alexa Bliss (-200) vs Randy Orton (+150)

Intercontinental Championship

Big E (c) (-300) vs Apollo Crews (+200)

Braun Strowman (-150) vs Shane McMahon (+110)

Note: This match is rumored to no longer be taking place.