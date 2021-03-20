Earlier today on the WWE Network, fans may have noticed a possible spoiler for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class. In the “This is Daniel Bryan” category it said “WWE 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee.”

This may have simply been an error on WWE’s part as the phrase has now been removed.

Bryan’s contract is expected to be up around September after signing a three-year deal in 2018. Last October, Bryan mentioned he was currently in his final run as a full-time WWE star. Last December, in an interview with BT Sport, Bryan also spoke about missing family life.

“So, I’m confident in my body and longevity,” Bryan said. “But it’s also — now my life, I’ve got a little bit different priorities as far as like, I still love wrestling and I feel like I’ll always love wrestling, and as long as I can do it I’ll do it, but do I want to continue wrestling full-time?”

On tomorrow’s Fastlane PPV, Bryan is set to take on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Edge as the special ringside enforcer.

Rick Lawanson contributed to this article.