Tony Khan will be coming back to Impact Wrestling. The All Elite Wrestling President confirmed during an appearance on Busted Open Radio that he will be making an appearance at Impact’s Rebellion PPV on April 25. He also revealed he won’t be coming alone.

“I’m gonna be coming up to Nashville to maintain order next weekend at your guys’ PPV,” Khan said to Impact talent Tommy Dreamer. “I’m going to come up there and make sure no funny business is going on in this title match. And I’m going to bring my own referee, Aubrey (Edwards).”

The title match in question will see Impact Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann defend the title against AEW Champion Kenny Omega, explaining Khan’s interest. Edwards refereeing would mark her first appearance for the promotion.

Omega has been a fixture on Impact ever since defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship in the December with the help of his friend, Impact executive Don Callis. Omega and Swann first collided at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV in January, where Omega and the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) emerged victorious over Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose.

Khan has also been a steady presence on Impact since, appearing in paid ads alongside AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. His most notable appearance to date was on the January 19 episode of Impact, where he brought Jerry Lynn to help Private Party win a four way match to become #1 contenders for the Impact Tag Team Championships.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription