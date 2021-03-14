After a triumphant victory on tonight’s main event at Sacrifice, Rich Swann is now the first champion in Impact Wrestling history to unify the Impact World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships.

Swann, who reclaimed the Impact World Championship, has now claimed and dethroned the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose from his title. Now, Swann will go on to challenge the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Title versus Title Match at the main event of Rebellion on Saturday, April 24.

Swann won the match by escaping Moose’s third attempt of Lights Out. On his third attempt, Swann sidestepped, which sent the former TNA World Champion crashing shoulder-first into a chair that was set up in between the middle and top rope. Swann then rolled Moose up for the pinfall victory.

Swann is 136+ days in as the Impact World Champion since prevailing against Eric Young at last year’s Bound For Glory. For Moose, his TNA World Heavyweight Title reign began when he brought back the belt at last year’s Rebellion. Though he called himself a legitimate champion and defended it several times, his title wasn’t officially sanctioned until last month by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

Over on AEW, Kenny Omega just retained his World Championship against the former champion Jon Moxley in the company’s first-ever Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Omega’s marquee match with Swann next month will be the second main event matchup he’ll be in with the Impact World Champion.

You can check out the historic title unification matchup in the images below:

Rich Swann is the Unified World Champion and will face Kenny Omega in a TITLE vs TITLE match at #IMPACTRebellion on April 24th. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/OGLYldLbNP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021