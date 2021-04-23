As noted back in March, AEW star Darius Martin injured his knee. He announced today that he underwent ACL surgery this morning.

Martin tweeted, “Had ACL surgery this morning…. First time having surgery and this anesthesia has been hitting my body like a MFer all day. Nonetheless, the road to recovery begins. It’ll be long but when I’m back, expect me to be performing at a level you’ve NEVER seen before.”

Darius is a part of the tag team, Top Flight, with his brother Dante Martin. They both officially signed with AEW in November 2020.

