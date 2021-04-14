It appears Ivelisse’s time in AEW has come to an end. The current SHINE Champion took to Twitter to indicate she and AEW had parted ways, while also alleging mistreatment.

“History repeats itself unfortunately,” Ivelisse tweeted. “I speak about mistreatment and get let go. That’s life.”

Ivelisse last appeared for AEW on the March 2 edition of AEW Dark, teaming with Diamante in a losing effort against KiLynn King and Red Velvet. A recent report suggested she had been taken off AEW programming due to an issue with some AEW coaches.

A seventeen year pro from Puerto Rico, Ivelisse was received from the legendary Carlos Colon Sr. and Savio Vega. She first gained recognition for appearing on the 2011 edition of WWE Tough Enough and would sign with WWE shortly after.

Under the name Sofia Cortez, Ivelisse went on to work in FCW and the first incarnation of NXT, forming a stable with Paige and Raquel Diaz (Shaul Guerrero) called The Anti-Divas. She was in August 2012. Later Ivelisse, as she alludes to in the tweet, blamed her release on her attempts to report Bill DeMott for talent mistreatment at the Performance Center.

After bouncing around the independents and a short stint with TNA, Ivelisse joined the brand new Lucha Underground promotion in 2014. In four seasons she captured the Lucha Underground Trios Championships twice with Son of Havoc (Matt Cross) and future AEW star Angelico. Along with Thunder Rosa and Santos Escobar, she became part of a class action lawsuit against the promotion and received her release in March of 2019.

Ivelisse first appeared for AEW in September 2019, as part of the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out. She did not appear again until July of 2020 when she was brought in as a tag partner for Diamante. Together the two won the inaugural AEW Deadly Draw tournament, defeating Allie and Brandi Rhodes on the August 22 episode of Dynamite. Weeks later Ivelisse confirmed she had signed with the promotion.