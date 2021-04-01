WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal that Murphy, her ex-fiancé, sends her a text message every time she shares a workout video on social media.

Bliss wrote, “Every time I post a pic of working out or equipment, I immediately get texts from @wwe_murphy asking if I’m really working out or if it’s just for the pic… not gonna lie, it’s about 50/50 … depending on the day… it’s about envisioning people!”

Murphy has yet to respond to the tweet.

Bliss will be in the corner of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a match against Randy Orton on Night 2 of next weekend’s WrestleMania 37. You can Click Here to check out the updated card.

Meanwhile, Murphy has challenged Aleister Black to a match at the big event.

