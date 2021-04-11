Alexa Bliss sat down with Mike Jones of DC101 in Washington D.C. to promote WrestleMania 37. Among the things Bliss is looking forward to is doing a show in front of the fans again.

“The Thunderdome is awesome, it’s really cool to be able to see people live react,” Bliss said. “But there’s just something about having the energy of a live crowd that I’m excited about. I’m sure it’ll be more nerve-racking at first, but I’m really excited about WrestleMania and having that live reaction for the first time in over a year!”

Bliss is expected to play a big role in the match between The Fiend and Randy Orton tonight. She talked about the constant surprises that come with portraying this darker version of her character.

“Even with Alexa’s Playground, I didn’t know it was going to be a thing, and I show up one day and there’s just like a playground set,” Bliss said. “And I’m like, oh, that’s cool!

“It’s really hard to predict what’s going to happen or what you’re going to see. WWE is so good with surprising us with new dynamics and new things. So I’m just waiting, like everyone else, to see what’s going to happen.”

Whatever surprises WWE throws, Bliss is always ready to go all in with her character.

“My whole thing is, whenever I’m talking to the writers, I always tell them ‘If I don’t believe in it, people aren’t going to believe in what I’m saying’,” Bliss said. “So I have to fully dive in. And as soon as I was told that I was going to be with Bray for a little bit now, I was like, ‘ok, here we go!’

