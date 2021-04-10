Former WWE star Andrade has taken to Twitter again to air some grievances with his former employer.

After commenting on WWE’s expansion plans for Mexico earlier this week, the free agent decided to weigh in on some of the talent missing this weekend’s WrestleMania 37.

“Ningún luchador mexicano en #WrestleMania,” Andrade tweeted in Spanish. He immediately followed it with the English translation. “No Mexican wrestler in #WrestleMania.”

WWE’s main roster consists of six Mexican or Mexican/American talents: Angel Garza, Dominik Mysterio, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carillo, Kalisto and Rey Mysterio. All six, along with Puerto Rican luchador Lince Dorado, appeared on Smackdown last night in matches generally featured on WrestleMania.

Carillo, Garza, Kalito and Metalik were all in the Andrew the Giant Memorial Battle Royal; all were eliminated early prior to Jey Uso’s victory. The Mysterios meanwhile came up short in a four way tag team match for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, successfully defended the belts.

This will be the first WrestleMania in two years to not feature at least one Mexican or Mexican/American talent. Angel Garza teamed with Austin Theory on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 last year in a losing effort, while Rey Mysterio lost to Samoa Joe the year prior on WrestleMania 35. Andrade himself made his only WrestleMania appearance at that same event, coming up short in the Andrade the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

You can see Andrade’s tweet below: