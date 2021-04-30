Tonight, it was announced on Impact Wrestling that the two-time New Japan Pro Wrestling IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and two-time Super J-Cup winner, El Phantasmo, will make his Impact debut next week.

This will be the first time the Bullet Club member has worked for the company. ELP is the second NJPW star to work for the company. The current Impact World Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, made their Impact debut two months ago, securing the titles from The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) at Sacrifice, and then retained against Gallows and Anderson at Rebellion this past Sunday.

Also set for next week, the last three qualifying matches for the six-way match at Under Siege will take place. It’ll be:

* Chris Sabin vs. Rhino

* James Storm vs. Moose

* Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

The three winners will join Chris Bey and Matt Cardona, who won their scheduled matches tonight, in two weeks. The overall winner at Under Siege will get an opportunity to face the Unified Impact World Champion Kenny Omega at a future event.