Appearing on WWE’s The Bump this week, Carmella was asked about who would be a good potential tag team partner for her. Turns out she has two people in mind.

“There’s two choices I’m looking for,” Carmella said. “I’m thinking either Billie Kay or I’m thinking Bayley. If you remember NXT, Bayley and Carmella were the best of friends. She is my best friend in and out of the ring. That would be so much fun to tag with her. We would just destroy everybody.

“And Billie Kay… I mean come on, what can’t that girl do? She makes everybody laugh, she’s so talented, she used to be a tag champ. I think those are two great choices. Either one, honestly maybe we can be like the New Day!”

Carmella was then asked what goals she has for the women’s division heading into WrestleMania. After recently pointing out RAW only featured ten minutes of women’s storylines, her answer was no surprise.

“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches,” Carmella said. “I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over.

“As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription