Damian Priest and Bad Bunny took on The Miz and John Morrison last night at night one of WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny, who saw a lot of action in the match, picked up the win for his team. The wrestling world praised Bad Bunny for his performance in the match.

The match was originally a singles match, and it was reported that was due to Morrison and Priest dealing with injuries. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Priest had been suffering from a back injury.

Priest getting cleared reportedly happened at the “last minute”, though Meltzer notes that there is no clear timeframe for “last minute”.

WWE announced the move from a singles match to a tag team match at the go-home edition of RAW.

Before the tag team match at WrestleMania, Priest’s last match was on the March 15 episode of RAW where he beat Jaxson Ryker in 35 seconds. Before that, Priest defeated Elias on the March 1 episode of RAW.

Make sure to tune into Wrestling Inc. live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 37 starting at 7 p.m. ET.