At tonight’s WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan gets an opportunity to become champion once again as he faces WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge. Bryan spoke with Andreas Hale of Sporting News earlier this week about the upcoming match, and how his addition to the main event was a surprise.

“Probably not.” Bryan said when asked if he thought he’d be in another WrestleMania main event. “It was funny because after the Elimination Chamber PPV last year I told the WWE that I had just a little over a year left on my contract and we need to figure out the best way to use me because when my contract is up I’m probably not going to wrestle anymore. I wanted to be able to put people over so this place could be better once I’m gone. In no way shape or form did that include me being in the main event of WrestleMania.”

With Bryan making it a point to put other Superstars over before his own exit from wrestling, he was asked who should carry WWE into the future. The former champ felt WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E could fill that role nicely.

“It’s hard, but that person would be Big E,” Bryan responded. “He’s such a good talker, wrestler and so charismatic. He’s still in his early 30s, he looks the part, he can be funny or scary or everything in between. If I were in charge, he would have a bigger role. One of the things with wrestling is that you don’t know if somebody is going to succeed in the main event spot until you put them in the main event spot. You never know until they have that opportunity.”

Night two of WrestleMania starts with the Kickoff at 7 pm ET and the main card beginning at 8 pm ET. You can read night one results here.