Former TNA President Dixie Carter is shocked that WWE included Chelsea Green in their latest list of releases.

Carter feels that the promotion that signs Green will be lucky to acquire her talents.

She tweeted, “This girl has all the tools to be a MAJOR star. Don’t get this one bit. Who will be the lucky one to scoop her up and prove me right?? Who else agrees??? @wwe @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW @RingOfHonor.”

As noted earlier, Green issued an emotional statement on her release and also teased bringing back her Laurel Van Ness character – portraying whom she enjoyed a lot of success in Impact Wrestling.

Green signed with WWE in 2018 and was called up to SmackDown right before the Survivor Series last year but suffered a wrist injury during her blue brand debut. She has been out since then and was reportedly just recently cleared to return.

See below for Dixie’s tweet: