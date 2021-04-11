– Below is today’s WWE The Bump: WrestleMania 37 (Night Two) preview. The show begins streaming at 1 pm ET and features Randy Orton, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, WWE US Champion Riddle, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and Logan Paul. The new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is expected to make an appearance, as well.

– At tonight’s show, WWE Hall of Famer Edge gets his crack at winning the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Edge noted it’s been 10 years since he was forced to retire due to injury and relinquish his championship.

“10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories.”

