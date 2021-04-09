Days before he battles Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Edge sat down with Revolver Magazine to talk wrestling and music. Known for having entrance music done by the likes of Rob Zombie and Alter Bridge, Edge confirmed that music, particularly heavy metal, informs a lot about his character, dating all the way back to The Brood.

“Heavy metal and rock music was the bedrock for Edge; it’s where it all came from,” Edge said. “Everything about creating that character in the beginning, metal was such a huge part of what I wanted to convey. There was a little bit of a Type O Negative vibe, some Nine Inch Nails in there. And then there was also Blade in there, and the Lost Boys.

“Then there’s the visuals. The circle of fire; that’s something that you could see at a metal show. It became part of our presentation. I’m also wearing a PVC trench coat, we all got long hair and we’re spitting blood so there’s elements of KISS, Marilyn Manson and Bowie.

“Then when I look at what the genesis is of Edge and Christian, well, that’s sort of based off Bill & Ted. Which is so heavily influenced by the music, by the soundtracks. You think of the Bogus Journey soundtrack, it’s ridiculous. Faith No More, Megadeth, Kiss. It’s amazing! And really, heavy metal became a template for a lot of the decisions where to go.”

The influence didn’t stop when Edge went solo.

“When I broke off from Edge and Christian, Rob Zombie was my entrance music,” Edge noted. “That was important to me because that sets the tone. It also set the tone for me as a performer because I needed something that was going to jump me up. I had some great advice from [wrestler] Michael Hayes, which was ‘the more you give the audience, the more you’re going to get back.’ So from that day forward, I came flying through that curtain and I ran side to side, but the music is what’s going to help me do that.

“From Rob Zombie then to Alter Bridge, and I realize now the serendipity of getting that song and those lyrics, and that riff and Myles [Kennedy, Alter Bridge singer] peeling the paint off the walls. That’s when I realized this is now my music for the rest of my career, because it just fits. And I know it fits when I have fans come up and ask, ‘Did you sing that?’ When people start to relate to you through the music like that, you know it’s the right place to be.”

Edge also mentioned which wrestler has the worst take in music. A childhood friend and current All Elite Wrestling star was the answer.

“That would be my old partner Christian,” Edge said. “you name a boy band, he knows the lyrics. He loves Stone Temple Pilots and Lenny Kravitz, but he can recite every Peabo Bryson song.

“He can sing you ‘Islands in the Stream’ by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. He has an eclectic, not great taste in music, if I’m being brutally honest. When you can sing a New Kids on the Block album to me, then we probably have differing opinions on music taste.”

