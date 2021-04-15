WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke to the media ahead of his WrestleMania 37 match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Edge was asked what his ultimate dream match is and what stipulation and location he would ideally want for the match

“Bret Hart, Iron Man match in Toronto. Calgary could be a runner-up for the place for it to happen,” Edge stated. “I’ve had the pleasure of getting in with a lot of people I grew up watching and a lot of people that influenced me getting into wrestling and influenced my style once I got in wrestling. I’ve had the opportunity to wrestle against Shawn Michaels, to wrestle against Ric Flair, against The Undertaker, team with Hulk Hogan, to wrestle Jerry Lawler, Bad News Brown [and] Rick Martel.

“All these names that I never thought I’d get the chance to. Bret was a name I never got the opportunity [with] in front of an audience. Now he and I wrestled once at ring in his house but no one ever saw it. Just to wrestle Bret Hart, it was such a massive influence on how I look at the storytelling of wrestling matches. That would be my dream match.”

After making his return at the Royal Rumble, Christian Cage signed with AEW and has made his AEW in-ring debut recently as well. Edge discussed the possibility of one last run with Christian.

“I would love to whether as a team or just a one-on-one match. It would be amazing, especially where we’re both at in terms of the way we approach the storytelling of a match now,” Edge said. “I feel we are really on the same page. I’ve watched some of his stuff since he’s been back, and I’m like, oh my gosh, the stuff we would do now. It would be so different. I don’t know if it ever happens. I really don’t. I think possibly that ship has sailed.

“We had that moment at the Royal Rumble, and I have to look at the things you do have no the ‘what ifs.’ We got that moment, and we both got this back that we were told we would never have again. And now we have an opportunity to tie this in a bow that we never got a chance to before. It was hanging in threads before. Now we can tie it in a bow, and at the end of this go, alright, alright, job well done. And if that’s not together, not a lot you can do. At the end of the day, I just want him to be happy and to be respected where he’s applying his trade as respected as he is in the locker room.”

