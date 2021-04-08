Back in March at AEW Revolution, PAC and Rey Fenix earned a future AEW World Tag Team Title shot by winning the Casino Tag Team Royale. On tonight’s Dynamite, it was announced they would get their match against The Young Bucks on next Wednesday’s show.

After begin attacked by Matt Hardy and his stable, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will face Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the title. Allin retained his championship against JD Drake earlier tonight.

Also, Anthony Ogogo — who recently aligned with QT Marshall — will make his in-ring debut.

Below is the full lineup for next week’s show:

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Rey Fenix and PAC (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Matt Hardy (Falls Count Anywhere AEW TNT Championship)

* Anthony Ogogo (with QT Marshall) in-ring debut

* Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill

* Dax Harwood with Cash Wheeler vs. Chris Jericho with Sammy Guevara (Mike Tyson is the Special Ringside Enforcer — All other Inner Circle and Pinnacle members are banned from ringside)