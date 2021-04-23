Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that former WWE NXT Star Rachael Ellering will be Jordynne Grace’s tag team partner going into Rebellion this Sunday. Grace and Ellering will challenge Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Just before their big matchup on Sunday, Grace faced Hogan in singles action. Jordynne was so close to picking up the pinfall victory on Hogan, but Tasha Steelz interfered in it, causing the match to be a throwaway.

As Fire ‘N Flava continued the violent beatdown on Grace, Ellering’s music hit, and she ran down to the ring to help even the odds for Grace. Once they sent the champions out of the ring, Grace announced that her former tag partner Jazz picked Ellering to take her place for Sunday’s matchup.

Rachael, the daughter of Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, was part of WWE’s developmental company, NXT, from 2016-2020. She was showcased on both Mae Young Classic Tournaments and also did various live and televised matches. An ACL injury sidelined her in-ring career back in July of 2019, which caused her to be one of many who were let go from WWE last spring.

After her release from WWE, Ellering took part in AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament, where she joined Dasha Gonzalez. They unsuccessfully challenged Diamante and Ivelisse, who would go on to win the entire tournament. Following that defeat, Ellering was offered another opportunity through the company when she faced Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.

This is the second time Ellering has been featured on Impact. Ellering made appearances as far back as 2017 for the company against Sienna (Allysin Kay) and Laurel Van Ness (Chelsea Green).

Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion will be available this Sunday on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view.