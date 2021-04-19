Impact Wrestling shared a clip from their upcoming special, “This is Rebellion,” which includes AEW commentator Jim Ross.

The special looks at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view main event match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Champion Rich Swann. It will be airing this Tuesday at 9 p.m. on AXS TV.

As reported earlier, former WWE commentator and current play-by-play announcer for Bellator and Showtime Boxing, Mauro Ranallo, was announced as one of the commentators for the Title Vs. Title Match between Swann and Omega.

Also, AEW CEO Tony Khan and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards are set to appear at the pay-per-view.

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.

Below is the clip that Impact shared: