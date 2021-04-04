Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made a return appearance to The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the road to WrestleMania 37. The WWE Hall of Fame will be part of the WrestleMania festivities, and soon to be WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are reportedly set for an in-ring return this year. Korderas gave his thoughts on The Bellas returning to in-ring action.

“I always look forward to them,” Korderas stated. “They always worked hard, and it’s just a matter of meshing with the new talent that they have there. I’m sure they will work hard to get to where they used to be in the ring. I don’t have a problem with it. Here come Hall of Famers, legends reinserting to help get newer, younger talent over I hope.”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has recently shared the news that his daughter Charlotte will most likely be absent from this year’s WrestleMania. Korderas explained why that would be a huge loss.

“It’s a huge loss because in that women’s division, you can make the argument that she is the pinnacle of that division,” Korderas noted. “Obviously, the women’s division in WWE, on the top end, is very good. It’s one of those situations. It’s something you’re dealing with, this pandemic, this illness. It’s not like, ‘okay, 14 days and we’re ready to go!’ You don’t know. It’s such a question mark. Is she ready to go for the tapings? Maybe not but you can always, last minute, insert her and make it a big surprise if she’s ready to go.”

Hausman noted that it appears that WWE has pivoted their plans and have chosen former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. Korderas gave his thoughts on Ripley going out on RAW for the first time after the Royal Rumble and challenging for the title.

“I like the storytelling. I like the title opportunities, as they call them, being earned over a period of time,” Korderas said. “Not walking in and saying, ‘Hey, I want a shot at your title,’ and the champion going, ‘Okay, you got it.’ And this being WrestleMania, this is how you get your WrestleMania main event title match? It lacked any build. I’m not thrilled about how this match came about.”

