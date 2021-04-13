On tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Kenny Omega interrupted Alex Marvez’s backstage interview with former KO-D Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita. Omega asked Takeshita to help repay him for all that DDT has helped him with by helping him deal with Matt and Mike Sydal.

Takeshita agreed to take on Matt and Mike Sydal on next week’s Dark: Elevation under the assumption he would be tagging with Omega. However, Omega revealed to Takeshita that he would be teaming up MT Nakazawa much to Takeshita’s dismay.

However, the AEW Twitter account tweeted that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan did not approve of Omega’s approved match. Instead, the match will be Omega, Takeshita and Nakazawa vs. Matt and Mike Sydal and Danny Limelight next week on Dark: Elevation.

Omega, Nakazawa and Takeshita have teamed before on AEW at this past weekend’s The House Always Wins house show event along with The Young Bucks. Limelight will be taking on Omega once again in six-man tag team action after losing to Omega and The Good Brothers at New Year’s Smash. Mike Sydal took on Nakazawa at tonight’s Dark: Elevation show.

