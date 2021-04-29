DDT Pro Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita recently conducted a press conference where he reflected on his AEW experience. Takeshita made his AEW debut at The House Always Wins, and he competed on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He talked about the talent in AEW.

“Well, AEW as an organization really has a deep talent roster. Of course, among the top talent are Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Christian, also Matt Hardy,” Takeshita said (h/t to Himanshu D). “There’s a large number of top talent. Wrestlers who have yet to achieve anything in their careers are on a show called AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. There really are a lot of matches on it. Dark alone had 15 matches. I felt it was more like survival. I was among them too.”

Takeshita has won nearly every title at DDT including the KO-D Openweight Championship. He discussed what it was like for him to debut in a place where most people don’t know who he is.

“Without having any kind of prior track record or experience till now, to wrestle in that situation with nobody knowing who I was – except Kenny and Nakazawa, nobody knew who I was – to wrestle in that kind of a situation, I was able to challenge myself,” Takeshita expressed. “To be appreciated at that time was what gave me the most confidence. That kind of environment is what I think was different. But I really drew motivation from it. I felt the hunger to perform the most.”

Takeshita later spoke on his possible AEW future. He revealed what his goal is for his AEW future and who he would want to face.

“Firstly, adding on to what I said earlier. Well, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation has most of the talent on it,” Takeshita noted. “Dynamite really has the top talent that I want to wrestle the most. So to wrestle on that show would mean that you’re among AEW’s first string roster. It’s my goal to wrestle on that show.

“As for who I want to face, the one who has really had the most influence on me the last few years is Kenny Omega. Also, I had a little conversation with Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho said it would be great if we get the opportunity to face each other. So if there is that chance when I get called again. I’d like to take it as DDT Pro Wrestling’s Konosuke Takeshita.”