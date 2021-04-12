Mandy Rose has reacted to Randy Orton trolling her during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

As seen in the clip below, Orton joked about slipping on the ramp during his entrance for the match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Mandy tweeted, “Thanks @RandyOrton but seriously go slow on that ramp! Excited for this match! #WrestleMania.”

Orton went onto beat Wyatt in the opening match of Night Two.

Mandy had earlier slipped on the ramp during her entrance for the Tag Team Turmoil match on Saturday. Dana Brooke, her tag team partner, walked ahead of Rose and didn’t seem to notice right away.

Thanks @RandyOrton 😑 but seriously go slow on that ramp! Excited for this match! #WrestleMania — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 12, 2021

Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide 🙋‍♀️🤷‍♀️ #Attentionseeker #WrestleMania37 #bitchesbeslippin 🤣 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021