During her entrance for the Tag Team Turmoil match with Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose accidently slipped on the ramp. Brooke was walking ahead of Rose and did not seem to notice right away.

Rose was okay to compete as she immediately got up right away. Rose and Brooke were eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Before WrestleMania, weather played a factor in slightly delaying the show and also played a factor in during the show as well.

Rose took to Twitter after the match where she made light of her viral moment. She also posted a video of herself, and Titus O’Neil popped up and asked Rose if she was alright. She laughed and admitted she was embarrassed. Of course, many fans are pointing out that Rose had her own “Titus moment” calling back to O’Neil’s fall at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

She tweeted, “Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide [raising hand emoji] [shrugging emoji] #Attentionseeker #WrestleMania37 #b**chesbeslippin [rolling on he floor laughing emoji].

