WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on BT Sports’ The Run-In to promote WrestleMania 37. The conversation turned to Daniel Bryan and Henry’s unlikely connection with him. The student of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Bryan was an unlikely hiring for WWE in 2010. Henry revealed he had a had in getting Bryan a look, including fudging a few details about Bryan’s credentials.

“I had to lie to everybody’s face to get Daniel Bryan looked at,” Henry revealed. “They wanted guys who were big and huge. And I said ‘this guy is like 6’1, 200 lbs. He can get it done.

“Then he got there and they were like ‘that guy’s not 6’1!’ And I said that he must’ve had lifts in his shoes.”

Once he got Bryan in the door, the rest is history. Bryan has been involved in two World title matches at WrestleMania, and will compete in his third this Sunday. Henry wasn’t surprised, saying that Bryan’s ability was enough that it would make his size a moot point.

“But I knew he was really good,” Henry said. “Sometimes when you’re really good it don’t matter what your size is. And he was one of those guys that I just knew. I was like ‘man this guy is a really really excellent wrestler, excellent psychologist.’

“He was already wrestling. They didn’t have to show him how to do anything, they didn’t have to wait a long time. And he was able to get it done.”

Bryan will be in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two, taking on Roman Reigns and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

You can watch the video below.