On the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Mick Foley reminisced on his debut as Mankind. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled a few stories, including hating the Mankind mask.

“I remember WWE heard that I had worn the Mankind gimmick for my final ECW match,” Foley said. “And I was like ‘I just wore the boots!’ Just so I could get used to them you know? So it shows that nobody knew what the gimmick was till my debut. I was really nervous. I was confident I could pull off this new character, but I also didn’t want to be Cactus Jack with the mask on. So I changed a lot about the character.

“On one hand I was confident but on the other hand I despised the mask. I was really uncomfortable wearing that mask, to the point I was on the phone my wife saying ‘I hate it!’ I was just hoping I could do this for three months and become Cactus Jack again. Then it turned out that getting into the character really allowed me to accept the mask was part of it. And clearly being Mankind was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

Foley was also asked on his thoughts about the upcoming triple threat match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37 this Sunday. Foley revealed he’s rooting for his former WrestleMania rival.

“I hope Edge wins,” Foley said. “He’s worked really hard for it. He came up big in his return against Randy Orton. But he got injured. And this is his first match of consequence since then, so that has to be a question mark. But Edge’s training and thought process, the dedication he’s put into this return is incredible.

“So I hope he is the guy. Daniel Bryan had that amazing moment years ago at New Orleans. I was there, calling the pre and post Mania reaction, and that was incredible. And I’d love to see Edge get that moment.

