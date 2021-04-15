– On tonight’s Dynamite, Miro said he hasn’t seen Kip Sabian since their Arcade Anarchy loss against Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Miro didn’t seem to be happy with Sabian and said he’s going to be moving on with or with him — teasing a possible split between the two.

“I’m moving on with or without you to fulfill my destiny of becoming champion,” Miro said. “So, if you work for this company, and have gold around your waist. I highly recommend you pull a Kip, and disappear, before I find you, too.”

– Don Callis cut a promo alongside AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers on tonight’s show. Callis wanted fans to know that Matt and Nick Jackson joining the family wasn’t the end of the story, it was the beginning. He also noted they will have another surprise in store for everyone.

“You wanted the old Kenny Omega, you got him!” Callis exclaimed. “You wanted the old Young Bucks and by God, you got them, too. So, if you’ve learn one thing, you learn this — be prepared to be surprised again.”

– Kris Statlander had her return AEW match from a torn ACL against Amber Nova. Statlander was able to pick up the pinfall victory over her opponent in relatively quick fashion. As noted, Statlander is now in a stable alongside the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.