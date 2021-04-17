On Thursday, WWE announced they had released Mojo Rawley, along with nine other WWE Superstars: Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Wesley Blake and Tucker.

Earlier today on Twitter, Rawley gave thanks and said his next chapter will begin on May 31.

“9 years of fun, passion, and pure HYPE! Thank you all for getting, and staying HYPED with me! I love y’all this much! The next chapter officially begins May 31!”

No word yet on what Rawley will be doing next. As noted, all Superstas have a 90-day non-compete clause.

It was previously reported that the releases were said to be budget cuts for the company.