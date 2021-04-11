The Tampa Bay area is dealing with another round of thunderstorms today as much of the region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 pm ET.

Tampa Bay 10 is reporting strong to severe storms (including hail and damaging winds) will take place until early afternoon as things look to dry up late Sunday.

The WrestleMania Kickoff starts at 7 pm ET, but no matches are expected to take place until the main card begins at 8 pm ET. As of this writing, it looks like the worst of the storm will have moved on by the time matches are planned to start. Although, some lingering showers still look to be in the forecast.

As noted, yesterday’s show was delayed due to thunderstorms, forcing fans to seek shelter until things passed. WWE had numerous Superstars cut promos backstage until they could get to the opening match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

