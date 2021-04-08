– With WrestleMania coming up this weekend, Bit Fry revealed that Becky Lynch and Bayley are the newest pair of WWE Superstars joining their upcoming Ultimate Rivals franchise. They will join Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and a roster of over 140 athletes across a number of the biggest professional sports leagues to compete with or against each other in three-on-three arcade style basketball (The Court) or hockey (The Rink) match-ups. Four more WWE names will be revealed in the coming weeks.

You can see a full roster of announced athletes by visiting Ultimaterivals.com.

– People, US Weekly and Access Hollywood ran articles about Nikki Bella thanking fiancee John Cena at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which aired this past week.

“To John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side,” Nikki said during the speech.

– Charlotte Flair celebrated her 35th birthday this past week and shared some photos from a new photoshoot. Flair has not been announced for a role at WrestleMania 37 this weekend, however she will join the Cricket Wireless Twitter account this Friday at 3pm ET for a special WrestleMania 37 preview alongside The Miz and Kofi Kingston.