The week just gets better for The Miz. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to show off his brand new physique, while also revealing he has lost nearly fifteen pounds in the first four months of the year.

“The picture on the left was taken on January 8, 2021,” Miz said. “The one on the right was taken on April 11th, 2021. I set out on a journey to not only get ripped, but to get healthier. I started at 220 lbs and currently I am at 206 lbs. For 3 months I weight trained 4 days a week and focused on eating the right foods. I went gluten free, dairy free, and soy free. @paleochef kept me on point with my diet and made sure I had all the right nutrition and the energy to do what was needed for the day.

“I’ve never been a guy who enjoyed the gym. I hate getting started, but once I’m in there, I’m locked in and when I’m done I’m always glad I did it. @mattblank923 pushed me in the gym on days when I didn’t feel up to it, mainly leg day (honestly who likes leg day?). I’m doing my best to make sure I can continue to do my job at the highest level for many years to come. This routine for 3 months has now turned into a habit I want to keep. I love the way I look and feel. There are tough days where I just want to eat like crap, and honestly, I’ll indulge.

“I know there are no short cuts. You have to put in the work for the results you want. There is no secret drink or pill that’s going to get you ripped. It takes work and lots of it. Find a group that motivates you, find your goal and PUT IN THE WORK.”

The Miz appeared at Night One of WrestleMania 37 this past Saturday, teaming with John Morrison in a losing effort against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

You can view the photo below: