Former WWE star Big Cass (aka CazXL) is set to debut with Impact Wrestling, according to Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes.

Impact Rebellion takes place later tonight and it’s possible he could show up as soon as tonight, or on an upcoming episode of Impact.

In February, he made his return to pro wrestling after being away since September of 2019 as he battled depression and entered rehab for alcohol addiction.

Earlier this month, CazXL spoke with Chris Van Vliet about potentially working with another promotion after being released by WWE in 2018.

“I would love to go to AEW,” Caz said. “I’d love to go back to WWE, go to AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, Ring of Honor, wherever. Those conversations with Gallows and Anderson have happened and it’s something I would love to do.

“But one day at a time is the way I take it, I don’t want to look too far into the future. If a phone call comes tonight that’s great, if it doesn’t come for another three to four months or a year, that’s fine too. I’m open to go anywhere and to have fun, and to make a name for myself.”

