In the latest Ring of Honor “Eck’s Files” it was revealed Quinn McKay will face Angelina Love on the weekend of May 8 on ROH TV.

This is McKay’s in-ring debut for ROH as she has primarily been a backstage interviewer and host of ROH Week By Week.

The match was initially announced at last month’s 19th Anniversary PPV when Maria Kanellis revealed a ROH Women’s Championship Tournament would take place this summer. If Love beats McKay, she’ll receive a first round bye in the tournament.

As noted, earlier this week ROH said it is bringing back the Women’s Division Wednesday matches on its YouTube channel. New matches stream each week at 7 pm ET, beginning April 28.