WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show where he discussed his current run as champion as well as this year’s WrestleMania. Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania last year, and Helwani asked if he watched that WrestleMania.

“I didn’t watch. To be honest, I didn’t watch that much of the product at all,” Reigns admitted. “Before I took that break, outside of things that I just couldn’t control, whether it was injury or my leukemia diagnosis, relapse, I’ve been full-time the whole time. I was on the road. I didn’t miss shows. I wrestled hurt. I was on every single event, and for a long time, it was Friday all the way to Wednesday morning.

“So I’d only get a day and a half at home. For a long time, I was running a crazy schedule. For me, it was just time to be able to put that all back into my family, put that back into my wife, give them the quality time and just kind of learn and really establish all the different languages of love that I needed to be able to put into my family, the most important part of my life.”

Paul Heyman has recently revealed that Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has reached out to him for a match against Reigns. The Rock vs. Reigns is a dream match for many, and Helwani asked Reigns if there was not a pandemic, would that match be happening at this year’s WrestleMania.

“I’d say there’d be a lot better chance, but I like how everything happens because no disrespect Tampa stadium, and obviously the conditions we’re in, it’s going to be less people, but I’m grateful if we have 1,000 people out there. It’d be awesome,” Reigns said. “If not, even just the opportunity to go out there and perform in general, it’s fabulous, but we can’t lie about it. Dallas is humongous. Jerry World is giant, AT&T Stadium.

“I’ve already done that. Over 100,000 people. Main evented that spot. Huge and then the following year, I’m in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple years of this dominance. In Hollywood, which is, God willing, the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly and it’s just meant to be. People in my position typically end up there. To be able to continue to build and then be able to tell that story with him, if he’s down, it’ll be cool.

“I want to create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold, so if that involves him in the picture, absolutely, and it all comes back, and I think he would agree to this, it all comes back to the audience. What do our fans want to see? What’s going to entertain them? What’s going to create that escapism to where they feel like this isn’t even real? Those are the moments that I want to create, that Avenger-level, ‘my God, what am I watching here? I didn’t even think this could be created.’ That’s what I’m looking to do.”

